KPD looking for woman that may have info to help murder investigation

KILLEEN - Update: Killeen police have located Martinez.

Killeen police are looking for a woman that has been identified as being an important piece to furthering the investigation of Donte Samuel’s death.

Officials said 21-year-old Jordan Martinez may have information to assist detectives with their investigation.

Samuels was found dead in at the 300 block of N. 56th St. on December 22, 2016.

On December 25, 2016, police arrested Quinton Maurice Barnes for tampering with physical evidence in connection to the death.

According to an arrest affidavit, Killeen police encountered Barnes on December 23, 2016 after responding to a criminal mischief call at a Killeen home.

Barnes said he was sleeping in the garage and that a variety of drug paraphernalia was found near where he was sleeping, the affidavit stated.

Barnes was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia.

Killeen Police also arrested Tarah Ann Nichols on December 30, 2016 on a warrant charging her with tampering or fabricating evidence in the homicide investigation.

Anyone with information on Jordan Martinez is asked to contact the Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477 or online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com

