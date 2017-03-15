KPD needs help identifying suspect in security officer's murder

KILLEEN - Police are asking for help identifying the suspect who fatally shot Security Officer William Petty, 58, inside the Subway restaurant on Old FM 440 in Killeen on Feb. 26.

Killeen Police released surveillance images Wednesday, showing a male suspect entering the restaurant wearing a ski mask. As previously reported, he was roughly 5'6"-5'8" with a dark complexion. He wore a dark gray sweatshirt, black shorts with red and white trim, and had white tennis shoes.

Detectives are asking anyone who recognizes the suspect, or who has information that could help the case, to call Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477 or submit a tip online by clicking here. All tips are anonymous. If your tip leads to an arrest, you could be paid a cash reward of up to $1,000.

PHOTOS:

© 2017 KCEN-TV