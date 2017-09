Photo: Lacy Lakeview Fire Department Facebook page (Photo: Custom)

LACY LAKEVIEW - The Lacy Lakeview Fire Department posted on their Facebook page a video of a dance-off between one of its firefighters and an officer from the Lacy Lakeview Police Department.

The duo danced to the song Cupid Shuffle.

The video has gone viral in a matter of hours, already garnering thousands of views.

© 2017 KCEN-TV