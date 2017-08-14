Lampasas residents give back to the community

(Photo: KCEN Editor, KCEN)

LAMPASAS - Hundreds of people packed outside of Putters N Gutters in Lampasas on Monday -- all for a good cause.

Bernard Thomas hosted the first ever "Back 2 School" blessings event outside the Lampasas bowling alley.

Why?

Thomas had a few run ins with the law in the past. He said this was an opportunity to give back to the community and turn over a new leaf.

"I got in a lot of trouble," Thomas said. "I did a lot of things I later regretted in life. I just want to give back to the community that I took from for so long. This is just an opportunity for me to right some of the wrongs that I've done and just to show that people can change."

Kids in need received free backpacks, school supplies and hair cuts at the event, which took some of the load off of their parents.





"If we can't send our children to school with confidence and we can't send our children back with the supplies they need, then we cannot expect them to learn or to even stay focused," Robin Daniels, Lampasas resident, said.

Daniels' sons got a fresh hair cut from Stephanie Kidd, who said giving back to the community is key.

Kidd said she thinks the event should be done every year.

Thomas told Channel 6 he hopes to make the event annual.

© 2017 KCEN-TV