Lampasas sheriff deputy will not be charged, DPS says

BELL COUNTY - No criminal charges will be filed against a former Lampasas County sheriff’s deputy seen in a May video punching a teenager after a traffic stop, according to Texas Department of Public Safety spokesman Sgt. David Roberts.

The investigation commenced after cell phone footage depicting the deputy, Logan Jones, punching 18-year-old Quinton Cruce emerged on Twitter.

While attempting to arrest Cruce, video footage shows Jones punching him several times in the face. An arrest affidavit claimed Cruce hit first -- something that was not immediately clear from the released Twitter footage.

Jones was placed on administrative leave after the incident.

Cruce's friend, Gage Blackwell, 18, was also taken into custody. Blackwell was charged with assault of a public servant, resisting arrest, interference with public duties and being a minor consuming alcohol. Cruce was charged with interference with public duties, resisting arrest, assault of a public servant and driving while intoxicated.

In June, the Lampasas County Sheriff's Office released dash cam and body cam video of the arrest involving Jones.





Both Cruce and Blackwell were released on bond.

