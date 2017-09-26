Landfill opposers ask for major changes to upcoming public meeting

WACO - A group opposing the location of a proposed landfill near Waco said the city's plans for a public meeting in October need some major changes. The group is furious over the timing of the meeting, and have issues with where it is being held.

The Citizens Against the Highway 84 Landfill said the fact that the city wants to have the meeting at the Bledsoe Miller Community Center, which is in District 1, is a slap in the face.

"It's as far away from District 5 as you can get," Pete Micus, member of Citizens Against Highway 84 Landfill said. "More significantly, this particular venue only has 60 parking spots. Where are these 1,900 people going to go? Are they going to shuttle people back and forth?"

Micus said due to concerns of water and air quality, the group is opposed to the city of Waco's potential site for a new landfill right next to the original one on Highway 84 and Old Lorena Road. The group claims the city is holding this informational meeting just three weeks before a final decision is scheduled. They said not only is that not enough time, they are also concerned important information won't be released. City officials said they do not have a schedule for a final decision, and they will move the meeting location if it's too small.

"If it looks like it's going to be too small, we do have other options at the Convention Center," s Anna Dunbar, Solid Waste Manager for the City of Waco said. "It is a come and go meeting. There's not a formal presentation at certain time. People are free to come and go between the hours of 5:30 and 7:30.”

City officials said at the 'Landfill: Future Planning meeting on October 10, people can expect to get their questions answered about the landfill project. They said the date is perfect timing because it falls in between City Councils October 3, and October 17, meeting.

The Citizens Against Highway 84 also opposes the Hwy 84 location because it is close to two schools, five churches, an airport, and a major focus of population growth over the next 40 years.

