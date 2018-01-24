Three family members killed in large house fire in Nolanville

BELL COUNTY -- Three females were killed in a fatal house fire that began just before 11:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of 4th Street in Nolanville, according to authorities.

According to first responders at the scene, two vehicles and a home caught fire. Authorities were still trying to determine a cause Wednesday afternoon.

Police said the victims were an 85-year-old grandmother, her 46-year-old daughter and her 19-year-old granddaughter. The victims' names were not immediately released.

"Losing three of your citizens in a fire like this -- something as tragic as this...it's really going to affect the entire city," Nolanville Police Chief Dan Porter said.

A family dog and cat were also killed in the fire.

Porter said there was ammunition inside the house that was exploding during the fire, delaying first responders' entry into the home.

Two firefighters suffered mild heat exhaustion, but they were expected to be alright, according to an official at the scene. Porter said the firefighters were not transported to the hospital.

