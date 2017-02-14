Large wastewater spills in Waco from rainy weather

5. Waco, Texas (Photo: 5. Waco, Texas)

WACO - After a rainy day in Waco an overflow of wastewater occurred from the City of Waco Wastewater Collection System.

The discharge consisting of approximately 280,500 gallons of domestic wastewater occurred at 4 locations near Skeet Eason Rd between Airport Park and Flat Rock Rd.

The city says all discharges have been stopped and contained by 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Officials suggest the public to avoid any contact with waste material, soil, or water in the area potentially affected by the spill. If one does come in contact with the spill immediately bathe and wash clothes thoroughly.

