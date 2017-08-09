Learn to freestyle dance with your four-legged friend in Eddy

There's a new place to learn how to boogy with your dog in style.

Heino Ranch in Eddy will soon be opening up for obedience training, and dog dancing freestyle.

What is doggy freestyle? Canine musical freestyle is a canine performance sport that showcases the creativity and training skills of a dog-and-handler team in an entertaining performance choreographed to music.

The ranch will first start offering workshops for people already familiar with freestyling, but will soon offer beginner classes.

