Leon County unsolved missing person case qualifies for new reward program

Jim Craig Martin, first reported missing to the Normangee Police Department in August of 2007. Authorities believe Martin was killed and his body was possibly disposed of in rural are of Leon, Madison or Brazos county. Photo: Texas DPS

An unsolved missing person case involving a Leon County man now qualifies for a $3,000 from the Texas Rangers, according to Leon County Crime Stoppers.

Jim Craig Martin’s disappearance was first reported to the Normangee Police Department in August 2007.

The Office of the Governor, Texas Department of Public Safety, and Texas Crime Stoppers announced the reward program on Thursday. The program is funded by the Governor’s Criminal Justice Division and administered by DPS. It is designed to help generate investigative leads in unresolved or cold case homicides.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott stated in a press release that It is a tremendous affront to society when a heinous crime like murder goes unsolved.

“The state of Texas has an obligation to the victims and our communities to help ensure justice is ultimately served,” Abbot said.

Numerous leads have been investigated in which Martin was killed and his body possibly being disposed of in a rural area of Leon, Madison or Brazos County.

Texas Rangers and local investigators conducted interviews with witnesses and possible suspects in an effort to solve the disappearance and likely murder of Martin, according to the Texas DPS.

DPS Director Steven McCraw said the department is committed to the ongoing search for crucial evidence needed to close these cases – no matter when the crime occurred.

“these victims and their loved ones deserve justice,” he said. “and we urge anyone with information related to an unsolved case to come forward and take a stand against crime.”

To be eligible for cash rewards, tipsters must provide information to authorities by calling the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-8477.

All tips can be offered anonymously, and tipsters will be provided a tip number instead of using a name.

