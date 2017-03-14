(Photo: Kennedy, Jamie, KCEN)

The red cross and the city of Temple are holding lifeguard certification courses for the busy upcoming summer season. With a shortage of lifeguards in the city, public swimming areas cannot be opened without lifeguards in place. Becoming certified will teach people life saving skills that can be used throughout life in situations where a split second can mean the difference between life and death. The courses are held at Sammons indoor pool and at Temple High School Swim Center and will run throughout the springtime.

