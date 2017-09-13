Live Japanese WWII-era grenade found in Hill County Wednesday

NOPD investigates a fatal shooting on Canal street.

The McLennan County Bomb Squad removed a live World War II era grenade from a ditch in Hill County around 6:48 p.m. Wednesday.

According to a Facebook post by the Hill County Sheriff's Office, Hill County deputies were called to help Itasca police and firefighters with the device. Deputies secured the scene and evacuated people nearby.

The McLennan County Bomb Squad then responded and determined it was a WWII-era Japanese grenade that was capable of denotation.

"It was secured by the bomb unit and placed into a vehicle," the Hill County Sheriff's Office wrote. "It was then removed from the area where it could be made safe."

No one was injured during the grenade's disposal.

"If you see a suspicious device, do not touch it," the Hill County Sheriff's Office said. "Step away from the device and call authorities to evacuate the item."

The Hill County Sheriff's Office said old explosives can be very volatile.

In a phone call Wednesday night, a dispatcher would not disclose the precise location of the grenade when it was found.

