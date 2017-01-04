Local 100 year-old man skydives, matches record

Al Blaschke’s first jump, a tandem skydive, will match the record of the oldest citizen to jump in the United States. - Photo: Screengrab

SALADO - A Georgetown man decided to celebrate his 100th birthday in a way most people his age would never think of.

Al Blaschke’s first jump, a tandem skydive, will match the record of the oldest citizen to jump in the United States.

He made the jump at Skydive Temple Wednesday.

Al said he was asked if he wanted to jump at the age of 97 but he said “no thank you, I’ll wait until I’m 100.”

Joining Al for her first tandem jump was his 72-year-old friend Betty Schleder, also of Georgetown.

Betty was a finalist on the hit series ‘Survivor’ and has dedicated her life to helping seniors realize their dreams.

She also coordinated Honor Flights for World War II Vets.

