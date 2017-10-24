Local attorney hired as new Cameron Police Chief

Lonnie Gosch

The Cameron City Council made a decision Tuesday night to hire a new police chief nearly a month after the previous candidate withdrew his name from consideration.

Lonnie Gosch was sworn into office at the city council meeting and will begin duties as chief of police Wednesday morning.

Gosch started his career as an officer in 1993 with the City of Hearne where he worked inot the ranks as a lieutenant. He later worked as a Sheriff Deputy for Milam County from 1995-2006.

He is also an accomplished criminal and family law trial attorney and has practiced law for the past 14 years in Milam, Robertson, and Falls Counties.

City Manager Rhett Parker said Gosch has worked on both sides of Criminal Justice and Law Enforcement systems making him valuable to the Cameron Police Department.

“He will bring experience from several angles that will only enhance the police officers training, investigations, court preparation and community policing,” Parker said.

