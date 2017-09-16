Local bikers support fallen soldiers with 7th Annual Ride for Wreaths

KILLEEN - Hundreds of bikers rallied in Killeen Saturday morning for the 7th Annual Ride for Wreaths.

The Wreaths for Vets organization places a wreath on every grave at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery each year.

As more soldiers are buried, more wreaths are needed.

Organizers said they need to buy 1,500 more this holiday season. They raised money Saturday though sign-up fees and donations.

After arriving at the cemetery, the riders held a short service in honor of our fallen soldiers.

World-famous actor Gary Sinise came out to thank the riders for their efforts.

"I think the least we can do as Americans is support them and stand behind them with everything we have," Sinise said.

Wreath for Vets founder Jean Shine said the ride is the community and the nation's way to say thank you, honor, and always remember that American citizens possess their freedoms because of the soldiers.

The Wreaths for Vets organization plans to lay close to 9,000 wreaths at the cemetery in November.

