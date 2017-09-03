Local charity organization collects donations for Harvey animals

HARKER HEIGHTS - An organization in the Killeen area spent this weekend collecting items for animals affected by Hurricane Harvey.

School of Wags, a charity organization based in Harker Heights, set up a tractor trailer in the Harker Heights Sam's Club parking lot to collect kennels, dog food, and more.

All of the donated items will be sent to Alvin, Texas.

School of Wags president Kathryn Phillips said she decided to help pets because "they're family too."

"The ones who didn't (take them with them) and the rescuers who are down there saving these animals aren't getting support from national organizations," Phillips said. "They're not getting huge truckloads full of food on a regular basis like everyone else is."

In addition to kennels and clothes, the Harker Heights organization collected more than seven hundred pounds of animal food to send to Alvin.

For more information on how to donate, visit the School of Wags website.

© 2017 KCEN-TV