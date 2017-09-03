Local church brings aid to Rockport

WOODWAY - With so many donations flooding into the devastated areas along the coast, some cities are having trouble keeping up.

That's where local churches can continue the mission. Mission teams from First Woodway Baptist Church collected donations to help out churches affected by Harvey.

On Saturday, the team took all the supplies to First Baptist Church of Rockport. People in Rockport are still without power, and many buildings such as the baptist church are severely damaged.

Rockport has received so many donations lately that city officials have asked for supplies to stop coming in because they cannot keep up with the volume.

But there is still a need for specific items: toilet paper, band-aids, and mosquito repellent. This is where donations to the church can pick up the slack.

First Baptist Church of Rockport reached out to other communities and first responders for such supplies. Thanks to donations from fellow churches like Woodway Baptist, Rockport will have the resources it needs to continue relief efforts.

"They are looking for all kinds of snacks and foods that are ready made that they can just eat," Rene Maciel said. "There is no electricity down there, in Rockport anyway, for at least another week. So, they are just looking for all kinds of ways they can help our right now."

First Woodway Baptist is still accepting donations after returning from its first trip to Rockport. The church will take the next slew of donations to Beaumont next week.

Here's a list of specific items in need, via the First Woodway Baptist Church Facebook Page:

Mosquito repellent wipes

flashlights

batteries

battery operated lanterns

socks

waterproof band aids

industrial trash bags

biodegradable wipes

rubber gloves

rubber boots - all sizes

industrial paper towels

ibuprofen

tarps

zip ties

duct tape

feminine hygiene products

toiletries

fruit/nut bars

peanut butter

beef jerky

For more ways to donate, visit their website.

© 2017 KCEN-TV