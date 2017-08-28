Local fire department holding benefit for Harvey victims

GATESVILLE - Coryell City/Osage Fire Department and Ladies Auxiliary are hosting a relief benefit Saturday for Hurricane Harvey victims’

The event is called “Show Harvey Who’s the BOSS Relief Benefit ‘Texas Helping Texans;” and they are asking the public to donate water, nonperishable food items, toiletries, baby diapers, wipes and formula. Monetary donations will also be accepted.

Event Info

Show Harvey Who’s the BOSS Relief Benefit “Texans helping Texas”

When: September 2, 2017 at 11:00 a.m.

Where: 301 County Road 255, Gatesville, TX, 76528

Lunch: $7.00 includes Hamburger or hotdogs (2), bag of chips, drink and dessert

Entertainment: Live Music by Christine Trask

© 2017 KCEN-TV