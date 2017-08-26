Local fire departments accepting donations for Hurricane Harvey relief

Two local fire departments are accepting donations to lend a helping hand to those affected by Hurricane Harvey.

The Lorena Fire Department will be accepting donations for Hurricane Harvey relief Sunday, August 27, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

In a press release, LFD said items it would like to collect are: clothing of all types and sizes for males and females, non-perishable food items, water and gatorade, etc.

For those who wish to donate, bring all donations to the Lorena Fire Department Station, located at 104 E. Center St.

The department hopes to take a 18-wheeler full of items to help with the relief efforts.

In Mart, the volunteer fire department is also accepting donations, according to a Facebook post.

The Mart Volunteer Fire Department is asking for chips, candy, snack bars, and other food items.

Any other questions or comments can be directed to info@lorenafire.org and the Mart Volunteer Fire Department Facebook page.

© 2017 KCEN-TV