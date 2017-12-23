Local foundation gives back to families in need

Days before Christmas, people throughout Central Texas continued to spread holiday cheer.

On Saturday in Killeen, the Making Our Society Stronger Foundation partnered with the Boys and Girls Club to give back to families in need.

Many of the kids who received items at the Warm Wishes Toy and Coat drive were members of the Boys and Girls Club. Scedric Moss is the founder of Making Our Society Stronger. He said it's important to give back not just during the holidays, but all year round.

"My own personal mantra is to leave a legacy of stewardship and mentorship,” said Moss. “I realize there is a need here in Killeen to give back. There are so many in need, and its incumbent upon my self and others to get active in the community.”

Mothers who live in Killeen told Channel 6 they appreciate the donations.

"My kids have new coats and toys,” said Krystal Bissell. It’s so good for them.”

Making Our Society Stronger Foundation is a nonprofit organization based on the pillars of education, community service and achievement in every field of human endeavor.

