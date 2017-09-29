Hit and run Jarrell (Photo: KCEN Editor)

JARRELL - A grandmother died Sept. 22 after she spent three months fighting for her life at Temple's Baylor Scott and White Hospital following a hit-and-run in Jarrell back in June.

Elizabeth Griffet's family said they were devastated by her passing. And, with no arrests made in the case, the family was left looking for closure and justice.

"I gave you the opportunity to come forward in June and you didn't," Elizabeth's daughter Natalie said of the unidentified driver.

Natalie and her two young children were also in the vehicle during the crash. Luckily, they only suffered minor injuries.

"She was a good mom, a good grandmother and a very dedicated and loyal friend," Natalie said. "Because of her, I know how to be a good friend and how to be a good mom and those are two things that no one can take away from me."

Jarrell Police Chief Roger Thompson said though nobody was in custody, investigators have identified a person of interest and continue to gather evidence and talk to witnesses.

"The Jarrell Police Department Officers are saddened by this loss," Thompson said. "The department completed the bulk of the investigation and submitted it to the Williamson County District Attorney for possible submission to the Grand Jury."

Natalie said she and her lawyer will meet with police and the district attorney next week for an update.

"If they allow people like this man to be out on the road continuously and not be punished for what he's done they're gonna hurt multiple other families," Natalie said.

She hoped sharing her story would encourage everyone to be safer on the roads moving forward.

"Anything can happen in the blink of an eye. So, always be prepared when you're on the road," Natalie said. "You never know whose life is gonna change, it could be yours or someone else's."

The family plans to lay Elizabeth to rest this weekend. They want to thank the community for the outpouring of love and support they've received. Chief Thompson said the driver could face a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to contact Jarrell Police at 512-746-5333.

Read the Jarrell Police Department's full statement below:

Today, September 29, 2017, I, Chief Roger Thompson was informed of the passing of Elizabeth Griffet who I am told died of her injuries from the violent crash which occurred on the night of June 17, 2017. Elizabeth Griffet, through no fault of her own, passed away last Friday (September 22, 2017) afternoon. The Jarrell Police Department Officers are saddened by this loss. At the time of the crash, the driver of the vehicle which struck the pickup truck driven by Elizabeth Griffet walked away from the scene. The department completed the bulk of the investigation and submitted it to the Williamson County District Attorney for possible submission to the Williamson County Grand Jury this month (September). A person of interest was developed as a result of the investigation. The investigation included statements from witnesses who came forward to ensure that justice may be served. The department encourages any other witness to come forward. "We are limited as to how much information the department can provide at this time because some parts of the investigation are still continuing. I am confident that the District Attorney will be able to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that the person who drove the vehicle which struck the pickup in the rear committed, at the very least, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (a vehicle traveling at a very high speed) as well as other charges. Since the death of Elizabet Griffet, I have none been advised by the District Attorney whether or not a homicide charge is pending". "Quite frankly, I am surprised that the driver responsible did not take the honorable action of remaining at the scene and offering aid to all of the victims in the pickup truck or at least come forward and provide clarification once he knew that his actions caused severe injury to the victim."



