Local installation underway on largest steel sculpture in Texas

Installation was underway Thursday on what will soon be the tallest stainless steel sculpture in Texas.

Central Texas entrepreneur Drayton McLane, Jr. is installing four sculptures at his Temple office campus. The tallest statue will be 52 feet tall.

McLane said he wanted to add something of beauty the Temple's landscape.

"Hopefully it'll be kind of a beacon, as beacons draw people to their center, this will be a beacon where it'll lift their spirits," McLane said.

The tallest sculpture is expected to be completed by the end of the week.

