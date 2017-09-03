Local man inspired after two Harvey relief trips

KILLEEN - A Killeen man made two trips to southeast Texas to help with Harvey recovery efforts, and the compassion he saw moved him.

James Everard served in the U.S. Army and was part of the military personnel sent to help after Hurricane Katrina.

In the past week, Everard traveled Houston and then Beaumont, and said what he saw was inspiring.

Everard said in a time of political division, everyone he saw in the areas of devastation put aside their differences. He worked with die-hard conservatives and die-hard liberals to get people the help they needed.

The Killeen resident said he wants to continue helping in any way he can -- as cleanup efforts continue along the Texas coast from the Louisiana state line all the way down to Corpus Christi.

As someone who has helped in disaster relief before, Everard said the relief efforts in the Lone Star state are unprecedented because people swarmed to help before the government could even get on the ground.

"Katrina was different," Everard said. "Katrina was completely covered by the military. We had government down there. I mean, there was people helping, but in Houston and what's going on right now with Harvey is something I've never seen before."

Everard's relief efforts aren't over just yet. He said he's coordinating another trip down to the Beaumont area with some firefighters out of Waco to help clear roads and start rebuilding.

© 2017 KCEN-TV