Local man jailed for shooting woman in the leg during an altercation

WACO - A man is in the McLennan County Jail after shooting a woman in the leg.

Officials said around 6:30 p.m., Waco police officers responded to a shooting in the 1100 block of Adams. When they arrived to the scene, they found the 20-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to the leg.

An investigation determined Derrick Glen Walker, 56, was involved in an altercation with the woman. The altercation turned physical and Walker shot Webber once in her right leg.

Both parties received injuries during the altercation and were transported to Baylor Scott and White Hillcrest for injuries.

Walker was later released and transported to the jail. He has been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

The investigation is ongoing.

