Local man's boat almost capsizes while helping Harvey victims

LOCAL MAN'S BOAT ALMOST CAPSIZES WHILE H - As Harvey sat over southeast Texas pouring rain and flooding the Houston area – countless Texans tried to help. Among those, a group of business owners from the Temple area who took their boats to rescue those in need.

For one of them, the mission quickly went awry and he almost became a victim.

Chris Butler and Blake Van Dusen are two out of a group of six guys who grabbed their boats and traveled from the Temple area to Houston to try to help.

Butler was not able to make it as far into Houston as he wanted and put his boat in the water near Cypress. Trying to get a few miles downstream to rescue, he ran into multiple issues. First, he came into an area where two bodies of water came together and it made a whirlpool he almost could not make it out of.

He started taking on water because it was raining so hard. His boat almost capsized when he had six inches of rainwater inside his boat and came into strong currents. All that happened just before his motor almost quit.

“It was like the motor didn’t do anything, I barely got out of that whirlpool,” Butler said. “I didn’t know if we were going to make it out of there or not but I kept telling my cousin we were. My biggest fear was equipment failure and getting stuck down there.”

Butler was able to get toward the banks and after several hours made it back to total safety. He said their trip and their effort was a real wake up call to just how dangerous things in south Texas have become because of Hurricane Harvey, but said people cannot stop trying to help.

Butler’s trip wasn’t all in vain, though some of his friends were able to get in and help.

