Local police asking for help to identify suspect

Star Mart robbery suspect. Photo: Video Still. Killeen Police Department

KILLEEN - Killeen police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect that robbed the Star Mart Convenience Store Monday morning.

Around 6:51 a.m., Killeen Police responded to a call about the robbery, officials said.

When officers responded they learned an armed light skinned black or Hispanic man entered the store and demanded money from the clerk.





He fled the scene. The suspect was wearing a red hooded sweatshirt under a black jacket, and gray sweatpants.

Anyone with information on this suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477 or go online at www.belcountycrimestoppers.com

(© 2017 KCEN)