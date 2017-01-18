Local police asking for public's help to ID debit abuse, burglary suspect

Copperas Cove police are asking for the public's help in identifying this suspect. Photo: Copperas Cove Police Department Facebook page

COPPERAS COVE - Copperas Cove police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a debit card abuse and burglary suspect.

Officials stated the incident occurred on January 2 at the Walmart at 2720 East Business Highway 190.

The suspect used the stolen debit card at the store.

Copperas Cove is asking anyone with information on this case or on the suspect to contact Copperas Cove Crime Stoppers at 254-547-1111 or submit a tip at www.tipsubmit.com

