Local police increase patrols for Saint Patrick's Day

KILLEEN - The Killeen Police Department is stepping up patrols to catch drunk drivers on Saint Patrick's Day.

On Friday, extra officers will focus on locating and arresting impaired drivers, who pose a hazard, the department announced in a press release.

"It is the goal of this program to prevent potential injuries and loss of life to local drivers and travelers," KPD Spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez said.

The increased patrols are funded through a Texas Department of Transportation grant called the Selective Traffic Enforcement Program.

If you spot someone driving recklessly, or someone you believe is impaired, police encourage you to call 911 with the vehicle's description, direction of travel and license plate number.

In McLennan County, Waco Police said they were not stepping up patrols specifically for Saint Patrick's Day, but they were increasing patrols for events happening in Waco this weekend.

