Local police looking to speak to woman about shooting

KILLEEN - Killeen police are looking to speak to a woman about a shooting incident that happened Wednesday in the 700 block of Oak Hill Drive.

Officials said they believe Sandi Necole Middleton has pertinent information about the circumstances and or suspects involved in the incident.

The victim of the shooting is in stable condition.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Middleton or about the shooting is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477 or go online anonymously at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com

