Local police looking to speak with suspicious driver approaching neighborhood children

Photo: Woodway Public Safety Department

WOODWAY - Woodway Police are looking to speak to a driver of a 1990’s to 2000’s Ford Ranger or Mazda B2200.

According to Woodway Public Safety Department, the driver allegedly identified himself as “Simon” or something similar to several children in an area neighborhood and gave them various items.

The driver was identified as an older white male with a short white beard.

Authorities said the truck may have numerous stickers on the rear windshield and tailgate with a tool box and ladder in the back.





Photo: Woodway Public Safety Department

Anyone with information on the truck or person is asked to contact Assistant Chief Bret Crook at 254-772-4470.

(© 2017 KCEN)