Local police searching for Aggravated Robbery suspect

7-11 Robbery Suspect. Photo: Copperas Cove Police Department

COPPERAS COVE - Copperas Cove police are searching for a person suspected of robbing a 7-11 convenience store Monday located in the 500 block of North 1st Street.

Police received a call about the robbery around 3:32 a.m.

Officials said when officers arrived, they were told the suspect entered the store holding an unknown weapon demanding money from the clerk.





The suspect is described as a light skinned male about between 5’09”-5’10” with an average build. He was wearing a long sleeved blue shirt underneath a grey t-shirt, dark colored pants and a red and white shirt covering his head.

The suspect left the store with an undisclosed amount of money.

No injuries were reported by the employee.

The case is still under investigation by Copperas Cove police.

Anyone with information on this case can contact Copperas Cove Crime Stoppers tip number 254-547-1111.

(© 2017 KCEN)