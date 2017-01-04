Local police seeking ID of theft suspect

Theft Suspect - Photo: Killeen Police Department.

KILLEEN/HARKER HEIGHTS - Killeen police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a theft suspect.

Officials said around 11:30 p.m. Thursday December 22, officers responded to the 3700 block of Appalachian Trail after reports of a stolen vehicle.

When officers arrived, they learned a black 2012 Ford Explorer was stolen from the driveway. The owner told officers no one had permission to use the vehicle.

The following day, a Harker Heights Police Department attempted to stop a Ford Explorer for a traffic violation. The driver sped off and was able to successfully flee the officer.

The Explorer was found a short time later, abandoned and still running in a parking lot in the 1500 block of East Veterans Memorial Blvd in Harker Heights.

Three black males were seen running from the SUV. The Explorer has been returned to the owner.





Anyone with information on this suspect is asked to contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 254-526-8477 or go online anonymously at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com.

