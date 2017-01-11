Local police seeks ID of theft suspects

Theft suspects.

KILLEEN - Killeen police need the public’s help in identifying a couple of theft suspects.

On November 25, 2016, officers responded to the Freedom Jeep Used Cars located in the 3600 block of Central Texas Expressway.

Officials said officers were told the business had been burglarized and several items had been taken.

A representative from the dealership reported on Saturday November 26 that at 2015 Jeep Cherokee had been stolen during the burglary.

The following Tuesday, officers located an abandoned Jeep Cherokee and after running the SUVs plates they learned the vehicle was stolen.









Detectives learned from an investigation that two men shown were seen driving the stolen Jeep Cherokee.

Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477 or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com

(© 2017 KCEN)