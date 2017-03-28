Local principal finds cookies help drive straight A's

COPPERAS COVE - A school principal in Copperas Cove is giving her students positive reinforcement during STAAR testing week.

On Monday afternoon, Williams/Ledger Elementary Principal Marla Sullivan rewarded honor roll students with homemade treats she bakes herself.

At the suggestion of a parent, Sullivan launched "Sweets with Sullivan" in fall 2015 and has been baking cookies ever since. Students in grades 2-5 who make straight A's on their report cards are given fresh cookies, orange juice and spirit sticks at a recognition ceremony held after school with Sullivan.

The event, which allows students to interact directly with their principal, has proved to be a strong motivator. CCISD has seen students working hard for the privilege of attending the event each time it is held.

"I love homemade cookies and will continue to study hard to be able to come every time," second-grader Silas Wilson said in a press release.

At least 70 percent of the students who were recognized in March were at every straight-A recognition event this year.

