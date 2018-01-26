A local family is furious and seeking answers after they said someone shot and killed a bull on their ranch.

The shooting happened Wednesday night on Highway 77 and County Road 4352 in Hillsboro.

Joe Sheddan is the grandson of the owner and found the bull in a field close to a fence by the road Thursday morning. Sheddan said he quickly contacted authorities when he realized what happened. He added the bull was worth $10,000, and knowing that someone shot it hurts the entire family.

"My grandparents had this ranch for years,” said Sheddan. “It comes from their family. They've worked hard to keep it. These bulls are not cheap. Every time something happens to small ranchers like us it hurts all the way to the bottom line. Maybe it was kids playing, I don't know that for sure, but this is really hurting us local guys.”

According to the Hill County Sheriff's Office, the killing of any kind of livestock is considered criminal mischief.

“It’s a felony three offense which is punishable up to two to ten years in the penitentiary and a $10,000 fine,” said Hill County Sheriff Office Captain Scott Robinson.

The owners said there's a "hefty cash reward" for anyone who has information that leads up to an arrest.

If you know anything information, you are asked to contact the Hill County Sheriff’s Office at 254-582-5313.

