WACO - Normally, animal shelters only offer free pet adoptions for adult dogs and cats.

Saturday, anyone will also be able to take home tiny puppies and kittens, as well.

The Humane Society of Central Texas will host a free adoption event from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday for "Clear the Shelter Day." The organization wants to find a home for every dog and cat in the kennel.

Currently, over 150 dogs and cats live in the shelter.

"We have 115 kennels and that's not counting the cat room or the puppy room so there's probably 150-175, somewhere around there," Leo Delgado, Adoption Coordinator, said.

With an approved application, anyone can take home a furry friend free of charge.

"These animals are all homeless," Delgado said. "They were stray or surrendered by their families, so we've taken the duty of finding them loving homes."

All animals will be spayed, neutered, vaccinated, dewormed, and microchipped.

The pet adoptions are first come, first serve.

Delgado told Channel 6 he agreed to shave his beard once 60 pets get adopted. He's been growing his beard out since 2012.

"I put my beard on the line because I believe that central texas is going to come out and make it happen," Delgado said. "If we get to 60 adoptions, I'm going on Facebook live and it's coming off."

Other shelters taking part in tomorrow's event include the Harker Heights Pet Adoption Center, and the Killeen Animal Shelter.

