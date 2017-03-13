Local sheriff's deputy returns to work after nightclub attack

LIMESTONE COUNTY - The Limestone County Sheriff's Deputy who was attacked in November while working a part-time job at the Junction 84 nightclub in Waco has returned to work.

In a Facebook post Monday, the Limestone County Sheriff's Department welcomed Deputy Tracy Edwards back, following several months of rehab and multiple surgeries. His wrist and ankle, which were broken in the beating, have healed.

"He hit the ground running this morning and has already made two arrests," the sheriff's department wrote on Facebook.

Back in November, Deputy Edwards tried to stop a man from fighting on the dance floor at Junction 84, when he was attacked from behind by at least two other people. Investigators said the suspects punched him in the head and caused him to fall.

It was not immediately clear whether or not the suspects behind the attack had ever been caught. Channel 6 News has reached out to Waco Police for clarification and will update this story once a response is provided.

