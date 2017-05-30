Local state representative reflects on 85th Texas legislative session

(Photo: KCEN Editor)

TEMPLE - The Texas Legislature just wrapped up its 85th regular session Monday.

Channel 6 spoke with Representative Hugh Shine(R-Temple) and he explained the successes, failures and controversial moments during the past 140 days.

Both chambers passed a two year $217 billion budget which was the highest priority to get handled.

Other issues like the anti-sanctuary city bill – which requires local law enforcement to follow all federal immigration laws took a lot more heavy lifting to get passed.

On Monday, hundreds of people filled the house gallery to protest the passing of that bill causing lawmakers to stop working and even rough each other up.

Meanwhile, Shine said helping rewrite the permanent school fund, which works to provide money for charter schools across the state was one of his personal successes.

Despite the controversy, this session proved to be productive. Shine said he thinks the session was more contentious and that there were more high stakes because they dealt with some very important issues.

“I think the session wrap up demonstrated that we were able to keep a very conservative budget,” Shine said. “We were successful in funding some major items that needed funding that haven’t been touched before.”

However, several bigger issues still need to be addressed including the state’s so-called bathroom bill, which has drawn the attention of big businesses who said the bill would be detrimental to the state’s economy. A special session could be on the horizon as a result.

