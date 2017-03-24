Local student headed to Maryland for Scripps National Spelling Bee

Runner-up Mia Gulley (Left), Winner Zachary Hoelscher (Center), Ian Song (Right) Photo: Central Texas Spelling Bee.

WACO - A local student is headed to Maryland to attend Bee Week and compete at the Scripps National Spelling Bee.

Zachary Hoelscher, an 8th grader from Robinson Junior High School spelled his way to the championship and won an expenses-paid trip to attend the event, the Central Texas Spelling Bee Officials said.

Thirty spellers from 15 area school competed in the 2017 Central Texas Spelling Bee at McLennan Community College on March 12 for the opportunity to advance to the Scripps National Spelling Bee.

Bee Week 2017 is from May 28 to June 3 at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center in National Harbor Maryland, near Washington, D.C.





Mia Gulley, 5th grader from Eagle Christian Academy was the runner-up and Ian song from South Bosque Elementary was the third-place winner.

Spellers from first through eighth grades competed in this year’s event. Each student earned their spot by being one of the top two spellers at their school bee.

The bee and Hoelscher’s trip are made possible with the sponsorship by the family of Audre Rapoport. They are sponsoring this year’s bee, in her memory, in honor of her fondness for providing this opportunity for local children, according to the Central Texas Spelling Bee coordinator.

