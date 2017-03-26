HARKER HEIGHTS - While there are resources available for soldiers struggling with thoughts of suicide, many times those soldiers don't ask for help, or find help too late. But a local veteran is working to make there is a person they can talk to as close as possible.

Frank Cash founded the local chapter of 22 Until None to help both veterans and the newly enlisted have a network of support when dark thoughts surface. On Sunday, Cash marched a group of soldiers from a Harker Heights Park to Stillhouse Lake and back to help build that community.

"This challenge is to help you meet someone else and let you know that there are more invisible signs than visible ones," Cash told the soldiers. "Allow yourself to be vulnerable and let someone know that 'I am not in a good place.' There is nothing wrong with not being in a good place."

Many soldiers in the march had lost a friend or co-worker to suicide. Staff Sgt. Sydaliss Watson lost two friends, one in Afghanistan and another at home.

"At the time, being a young soldier in the military I wasn't able to identify the signs like I am now. Growing up in the ranks we became more educated," Watson said. "It still hurts."

At the midway point of the trip at Stillhouse Lake, Cash urged the soldiers to be vulnerable with each other and make contacts that they can call when they are in trouble. By the time the soldiers got back to Harker Heights, there were a lot of new friends made.

Watson said that knowing your fellow soldiers is one of the most important parts of saving their lives.

"You have to look for the signs that are abnormal to that person. If I know you offhand and you are doing things abnormal, that kind of gives me a sign," Watson said.

The local chapter of 22 Until None is now working to create classes across Bell County to teach people the signs a person may be suicidal and how to council that person. The nonprofit plans to have those classes some time in May. Once a date is set you can find it on their Facebook page.

