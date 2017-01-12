BELTON - Kat Kaliski wanted to get into the bar business since she was an undergraduate in college. While going to graduate school she was simultaneously booking live bands at venues in San Francisco. The plan was to get a degree in law specializing in entertainment and then get to work on her own venue. Life had other plans.

"I ran into some obstacles in 2008 with the economy and it just wasn't a good financially to do that," Kaliski said. "So I joined the Army."

In the Army Kaliski started out in intelligence and then moved into public affairs. She served in Korea and throughout Europe. Now transitioning into the Army reserves, Kaliski is taking another shot at making her dream come true with Blends Wine Bar in Belton.

"It just seemed like a good location," Kaliski said. "I like living in Temple, working in Belton, and having that Fort Hood connection.

The bar will be located at 208 N. Penelope St in Belton. Kaliski said it will sell wine from around the world and also serve wine in a laid back lounge area. The space will require a lot of work for its February 20th soft opening, but Kaliski is up to the challenge -- in no small part due to the confidence she gained in the military.

"Prior to the Army I would get the comment that I was very assertive. It seemed like a bad thing... that was kind of the connotation," Kaliski said. "After the Amy... it really kind of supported who I am today. With the bar I have a number of things I have to figure out simultaneously, but now I just trust my intuition."

