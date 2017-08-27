Local weather closures

KCEN
August 27, 2017

CENTRAL TEXAS - The following is a list of closings for Monday around central Texas

Schools

Rockdale ISD - Closed 

Leon ISD  – Two hour delay

If your school or business is closing email us at news@kcentv.com

 

