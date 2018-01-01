Locals take a polar plunge for a good cause in Temple

While some watched poolside bundles in jackets and blankets, others jumped right into the pool to raise money for Temple children. (Photo: KCEN)

TEMPLE - Despite below freezing temperatures, residents jumped into the New Year with a splash at Lions Junction Family Water Park in Temple.

It was all for a good cause to help Temple youth.

Kim White, who works Bridge East Temple Foundation, told Channel Six the Polar Plunge is to raise money for the 411 – a hangout house for boys who live in east Temple.

Participants jumped into the pool to raise money for a van and items for the house.

“We have two young men that are going to live in the home, adults that will live in the home, they’re going to open up kind of as a place to mentor them and provide life experiences and just fun opportunities,” White said. “It’ll be a place for them to hang out and have fun.”

White said she believes the boys in east Temple need more opportunities.

The foundation raised $2,500 in cash and in donated items to the house. People as far as Philadelphia jumped into other water locations to help the local children.

Meanwhile, some bystanders chose to bundle up and watch from the poolside.

The foundation is also collecting specific supplies for the house to support the mentoring experience.

Anyone can find out more information by emailing bridgeeasttemple@gmail.com or check out the Amazon wishlist here.

