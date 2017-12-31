Looking back: Our Top 10 stories of 2017

Before we head into the new year, we would like to share with you the top 10 most-read stories on our website.

10. Bell County Sheriffs arrest 20 in prostitution sting

Human sex trafficking has been one of the major issues brought up around the nation and Central Texas was not excluded in 2017. In early September, the Bell County Sheriff’s Department conducted a human sex trafficking sting which landed 20 men in jail. Several of the suspects were businessmen around the central Texas area.

(Photo: KCEN)

9. Suspect in boating tragedy indicted for intoxication manslaughter

A little girl was killed in a tragic boating accident this Summer. Four-year-old Kaitlyn Oliver was killed when a houseboat backed over her on Lake Belton. Her father Patrick was also severely injured in the accident after attempting to save her. He later died of his injuries. After hearing of this tragic event, central Texans came together to support the Oliver family with crowdfunding and even a local funeral home covering the cost of the funerals. The suspect involved, Jason Bernal was indicted by a Bell County Grand Jury on two counts of Intoxication Manslaughter and two counts of criminally negligent homicide. We will continue to follow this story in 2018.

8. Man accused of murdering mother, daughter in McLennan County caught in Temple, police say

A man shot and killed his one-year-old daughter and her mother in early November. The mother was found dead at Road Park 3 on Tradinghouse Lake in McLennan County with a gunshot wound to her head. Her daughter, Azariah was found strapped in the car seat – shot execution style. The suspect, 24-year-old Christopher Paul Weiss, was pulled over days later just a few blocks from our KCEN studio. Weiss was taken into custody without incident and was charged with two counts of capital murder. We will continue to follow this story in 2018.

7. Video shows dispute and fatal shooting of man in Killeen

A video was released by a witness of a fatal shooting of a Killeen man. The footage showed the victim, Curtis Shelley being shot after a verbal argument with another man.

(Photo: KCEN Editor)

6. Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association members refused service over combat vests

Members of the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association went out to eat at Richard Rawling’s Garage after participating in a funeral service. The group said the manager of the Harker Heights restaurant allegedly turned them away and said they would not be served until they took off their combat vests. The biker group left the establishment and the word of their experience went viral on social media. Staff at the Richard Rawling’s Garage said they support men and women in uniform, and the policy has been around since the restaurant opened in 2016.

A few members of the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Club stand outside Richard Rawling's Garage.

5. Loud boom heard in Temple area

Did you hear it? WE HEARD IT! Many Temple residents reached out to us about a loud boom heard one night in May. The boom was reportedly heard from north of Waco to as far as Georgetown. Many users on social media shared an old article from another news outlet stating the boom came from SpaceX in McGregor. However, Fort Hood claimed responsibility and it turns out soldiers were doing artillery training that night. A spokesperson said winds moving north and low barometric pressure likely caused people to hear the booms, which also shook some local houses.

(Photo: Angeline, Jillian)

4. Killeen police department keeps quiet about fatal shooting suspect

Our fourth top story was a follow up to number seven. We reached out to the Killeen Police Department about the suspect involved in a fatal shooting of Curtis Shelley. Multiple parties identified a suspect as a relative of a Killeen Police Department employee. However, police have yet to identify the suspect and stated the would neither confirm nor deny the suspect’s possible relationship with a KPD officer. We will continue to follow this story in 2018.

Killeen family speaks out.

3. VIDEO: Group pulls guns on woman in Killeen, dogs scare them

Crime is a major issue in Killeen. A Killeen woman shared a disturbing video of a failed burglary of her home. The woman claims a male suspect knocked on her door as a distraction to allow the other suspects to approach with guns. However, the group saw she had four dogs and ran away.

2. VIDEO: Riot breaks out at Killeen Mall involving 30-45 people.

In July, officers and security inside the Killeen Mall reported a large food court and it was all caught on camera. It turns out, 30-35 adults and juveniles were reportedly involved in the incident, according to KPD.

Courtesy: Ashley Long

1. They blacked out at a Mexico resort. They woke up to a nightmare

An investigation was done by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel into why dozens of vacationers had been victimized at upscale, all-inclusive Mexican resorts tops our list. Guests reportedly experienced blackouts, robberies, assaults, even the death of a loved one. They also experienced indifferent treatment – if not hostile - treatment from resort staffers, local police, and doctors.

Heidi Sorrem (left) stands near the receipts and paperwork as she talked about her vacation trip to Mexico with husband, Corey (right.) (Photo: Mike De Sisti, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel)

