Loop 340 and I-35 flyovers shut down due to ice, Waco police say

Waco police are warning drivers to be cautious on the road after several crashes being reported within the last hour.

According to Waco Police, both flyovers from West Loop 340 and I-35 area being shut down according to dispatchers.

Police said six wrecks in Waco have been reported within 30 minutes.

TxDOT has dispatched crews to treat bridges.

Waco Police released the following tips for drivers:

Accelerate and decelerate slowly

Drive slow if you have to get out and drive at all.

The normal dry pavement following distance fo three to four seconds should be increased to eight to 10 seconds.

Know the condition of your vehicle as far as tires and breaks, if they are "below par" then try to avoid having to use that vehicle.

Don't stop abruptly if you can avoid it.

Don't power up hills. (hills will ice over just like bridges; Bosque in the area of Hwy 6 should probably be avoided if you can while the roads are icy.)

Don't stop while driving up a hill, you may find that you could roll backward faster than you were moving up the hill.

Stay home unless necessary.

