Lorena FD collects donations for Houston flooding victims

LORENA - Aid and assistance poured in for Hurricane Harvey victims Sunday at the Lorena Fire Department.

Donations were collected to send to the Houston area.

All morning and well into the afternoon, residents throughout central Texas dropped off water, clothes, and non-perishable items at the fire station.

Lorena firefighters said they have friends and family in the southern part of Texas and wanted to do something to help the countless people in need. They said they planned this last minute and had no idea the community would respond in the way they did.

“It’s unbelievable how much help we’ve got out of the community and all the communities in the surrounding areas,” Chuck Roper, Lorena Assistant Fire Chief said. “people have been coming in since 9 o’clock this morning and we’ve got a steady stream right now. We really appreciate everything that everyone has done.”

The fire department stopped accepting donations at 3:00 p.m. However, citizens can make donations throughout the week at the Lorena Fire or Police Department. Diapers, baby food, cleaning supplies and trash bags are items needed the most.

