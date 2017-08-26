Lorena Fire accepting donations for Hurricane Harvey relief

Courtesy: Lorena Fire Department (Photo: Custom)

LORENA - The Lorena Fire Department will be accepting donations for Hurricane Harvey relief Sunday, August 27, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

In a press release, LFD said items it would like to collect are: clothing of all types and sizes for males and females, non-perishable food items, water and gatorade, etc.

For those who wish to donate, bring all donations to the Lorena Fire Department Station, located at 104 E. Center St.

The department hopes to take a 18-wheeler full of items to help with the relief efforts.

Any other questions or comments can be directed to info@lorenafire.org.

