Lorena High Schooler accused of plotting to kill assistant principal

LORENA - Police say a Lorena High School student is facing a terroristic threat charge after allegedly discussing ways to kill her school’s assistant principal with poison.

According to an arrest affidavit, a substitute teacher overheard Kelly Praytor and two other unidentified students talking about ways to murder the school’s assistant principal. The sub said the students discussed specific details of how they would carry out the act by poisoning him with an undetectable substance.

After the school issued an investigation into the matter a report revealed the students made comments about the administrator’s wife, children and address.

According to the report, the assistant principal was afraid the students would follow through with the plan and the substitute was afraid to report the incident out of fear of retaliation.

Praytor was admitted into the McLennan County jail Monday but was released after posting a $1,000 bail bond.

Police are still looking to arrest another Lorena High School student in connection with this crime.

