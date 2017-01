Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick speaks at the Republican Party of Texas State Convention at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center, Thursday, May 12, 2016 in Dallas. (Photo: Rodger Mallison/Fort Worth Star-Telegram/TNS via Getty Images, 2016 MCT)

AUSTIN - Texas Lieutenant Gov. Dan Patrick announced Monday morning that he will run again in 2018 -- but not against his "friend," Gov. Greg Abbott.

Patrick, who said he will run for the same position in 2018, also made a point to "address rumors."

He said he will never run against his "friend," Gov. Abbott. Patrick also said he's endorsing Abbott for the next election.