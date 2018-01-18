Madisonville PD arrest 5 suspects for organized crime, 3 suspects being sought

Left to Right: Robert David Plante, Samantha Jane Thompson, Joseph Lee Cleveland, Deomont Depree Crosby, and Christopher August Newman. Photo: Madisonville Police Department.

UPDATE: Madisonville Police said they arrested Robert Sanchez at 5:25 p.m.

-

Madisonville Police arrested five out of eight suspects who they say were allegedly engaging in organized criminal activity.

Officials said within the last several months, they had been investigating burglaries and thefts in the city.

Robert David Plante, Samantha Jane Thompson, Joseph Lee Cleveland, Deomont Depree Crosby, and Christopher August Newman were the suspects arrested.

Madison Police are still actively searching for the following three suspects.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Robert Sanchez, David Harris, and Michael Grisham to contact Madisonville Police Department at 936-348-3317.

The warrant roundup was conducted by the Madisonville Police Department assisted by the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.

All suspects are facing charges of Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity, which is a 3rd-degree felony.

